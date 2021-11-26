DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

