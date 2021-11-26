DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 45,845 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $321.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $801.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

