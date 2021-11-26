DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABBV opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
