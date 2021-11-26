DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 108,401 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,401 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of AON worth $71,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 8.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in AON by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

