DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 44,507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,507 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.