DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.31. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 380,822 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.34.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
