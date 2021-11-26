DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.31. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 380,822 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.34.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

