Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 11,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

