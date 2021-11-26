DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.64

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.64 and last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 22412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get DaVita alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.