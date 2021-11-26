Dawn A. Harms Sells 28,899 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $219,054.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MNTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 15,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,871. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

