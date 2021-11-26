DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $460,930.84

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $460,930.84 and $14,690.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00076787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008696 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007183 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006818 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

