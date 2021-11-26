DDKoin Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $513,669.20 and approximately $18,457.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00073129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008520 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007101 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006724 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003706 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

