DEAPcoin Trading Up 143.8% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 143.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $175.79 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

