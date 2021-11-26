DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $471,627.35 and $768.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00233695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

