Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $183,774.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

