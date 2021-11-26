Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.50). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 3,002,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,715. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

