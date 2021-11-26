DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.28 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00064759 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.