DeFiner (FIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202,927.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $202,927.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.