DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

