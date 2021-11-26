Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.83 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00020591 BTC on exchanges. Dego Finance has a market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $53.98 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

