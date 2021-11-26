Dent Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Dent has a total market cap of $491.85 million and approximately $55.36 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.