DeRace Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.92 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. DeRace has a market cap of $242.76 million and $12.92 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $7.10 or 0.00013058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeRace has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00104441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.48 or 0.07524895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,357.03 or 0.99995921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,200,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars.

