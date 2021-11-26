Deri Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $23.54 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $47.83 million and $23.54 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 100,791,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

