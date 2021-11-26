Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($39.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock traded up €2.58 ($2.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.08 ($39.86). 371,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a twelve month high of €36.14 ($41.07). The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.