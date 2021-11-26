Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €30.00 ($34.09) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.30 ($18.52). 47,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.51. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a fifty-two week high of €24.50 ($27.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24. The stock has a market cap of $346.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.10.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

