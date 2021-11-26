Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €30.00 ($34.09) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.30 ($18.52). 47,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.51. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a fifty-two week high of €24.50 ($27.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24. The stock has a market cap of $346.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.10.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.