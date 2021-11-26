Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $116,063.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.