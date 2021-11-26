Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.33

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.33 ($17.42) and last traded at €14.61 ($16.60), with a volume of 232195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.73 ($17.88).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.09 ($22.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $902.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.03.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

