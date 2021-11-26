Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.01) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.21 ($7.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

