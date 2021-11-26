Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 544074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLAKY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

