Dev Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,091.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $18,091.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00004423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.80 or 0.00779078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

