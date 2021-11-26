Dexlab 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

