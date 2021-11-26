dForce Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, dForce has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and $8.66 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars.

