Dfyn Network Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and $2.28 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00072670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.33 or 0.07351458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.18 or 0.99507696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 42,204,596 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

