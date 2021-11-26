dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.93 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

