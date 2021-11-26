DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.87

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. DIA has a total market cap of $105.81 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

