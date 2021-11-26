Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.