Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 7428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

