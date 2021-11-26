Digitex City One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.