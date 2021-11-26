Diligence (IRA) Tops One Day Volume of $21.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Diligence has a market capitalization of $6,306.01 and $21.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diligence has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005303 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars.

