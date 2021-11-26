Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 10.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $329.99 and last traded at $339.34. 10,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dillard’s by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

