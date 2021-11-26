Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $264.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00241386 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.