Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,651. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89.

