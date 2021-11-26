DinoExchange Trading Down 6.2% This Week (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $761,358.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

