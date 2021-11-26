Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. 83 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned about 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

