Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

