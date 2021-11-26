Ditto Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ditto has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.