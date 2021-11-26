Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 1.2%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). 200,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 287,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.77).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Bungay acquired 19,386 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,468.44 ($13,677.08).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.