DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.52

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $673.16 million, a P/E ratio of 429.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

