DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.52

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $673.16 million, a P/E ratio of 429.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
