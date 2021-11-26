DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,147.42 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $231,147.42 and $2,732.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.