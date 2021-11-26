DODO (DODO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42.99 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. DODO has a market cap of $146.62 million and $42.99 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars.

