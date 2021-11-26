Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $26.57 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00363562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,276,975,204 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

